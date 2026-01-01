$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda HR-V
HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS
2024 Honda HR-V
HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,068 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500