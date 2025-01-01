$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Trend - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,983KM
VIN 5NTJDDAF7RH085133
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats!
This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz checks all the boxes required for a practical and versatile truck. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.This 4X4 pickup has 20,983 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Trend. Step things up with this Santa Cruz with the Trend package, which comes standard with leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, adaptive cruise control, and an illuminated glovebox. This amazing truck also offers heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz