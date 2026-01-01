$36,218+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
XRT AWD
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe
XRT AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,218
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,786KM
VIN 5NMP3DGL8RH023794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261045
- Mileage 91,786 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Leather Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$36,218
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe