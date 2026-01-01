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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

91,786 KM

Details Description Features

$36,218

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

XRT AWD

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14453176

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

XRT AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$36,218

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,786KM
VIN 5NMP3DGL8RH023794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261045
  • Mileage 91,786 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$36,218

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe