$34,106.50+ taxes & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2024 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$34,106.50
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,263KM
VIN KM8JBCDE3RU305855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H3068
- Mileage 19,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.9L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 178 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Rear legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,865mm (73.4)
Drive type: HTRAC all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 210mm (8.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front headroom: 1,019mm (40.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front hiproom: 1,385mm (54.5)
Wheelbase: 2,755mm (108.5)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Passenger volume: 3,065L (108.2 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor (RVM) yes
Front shoulder room: 1,464mm (57.6)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,100RPM
Curb weight: 1,573kg (3,468lbs)
GVWR: 2,160kg (4,762lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,095 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,119 L (75 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
$34,106.50
+ taxes & licensing>
Bank Street Hyundai
613-706-9812
2024 Hyundai Tucson