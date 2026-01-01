$58,885+ taxes & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Limited 4x4
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Limited 4x4
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$58,885
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3663
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and rugged capability with the new Red Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4. This impressive SUV combines the enduring appeal of Jeep with modern touches to elevate your driving experience. The exterior showcases a striking red finish complemented by sleek alloy wheels and bold styling cues that turn heads wherever you go. Step inside to find a refined interior offering spacious comfort, with heated leather seats and a sophisticated leatherette door trim insert, making every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. Ideal for adventure seekers and families alike, the Grand Cherokee L caters to those who value both luxury and performance. Whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, this versatile SUV is ready for any challenge. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this marvel of modern engineering. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover the true essence of Jeep excellence.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrhaven Chrysler
Barrhaven Chrysler
Call Dealer
613-656-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-656-6526