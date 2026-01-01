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Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and rugged capability with the new Red Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4. This impressive SUV combines the enduring appeal of Jeep with modern touches to elevate your driving experience. The exterior showcases a striking red finish complemented by sleek alloy wheels and bold styling cues that turn heads wherever you go. Step inside to find a refined interior offering spacious comfort, with heated leather seats and a sophisticated leatherette door trim insert, making every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. Ideal for adventure seekers and families alike, the Grand Cherokee L caters to those who value both luxury and performance. Whether youre navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, this versatile SUV is ready for any challenge. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this marvel of modern engineering. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover the true essence of Jeep excellence.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,885

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
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2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Limited 4x4

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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$58,885

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,000KM
VIN 1C4RJKBG9R8533540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3663
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and rugged capability with the new Red Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 4x4. This impressive SUV combines the enduring appeal of Jeep with modern touches to elevate your driving experience. The exterior showcases a striking red finish complemented by sleek alloy wheels and bold styling cues that turn heads wherever you go. Step inside to find a refined interior offering spacious comfort, with heated leather seats and a sophisticated leatherette door trim insert, making every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with features like a backup camera, parking sensors, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and brake assist, ensuring peace of mind on every trip. Ideal for adventure seekers and families alike, the Grand Cherokee L caters to those who value both luxury and performance. Whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great outdoors, this versatile SUV is ready for any challenge. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this marvel of modern engineering. Contact us today to schedule your test drive and discover the true essence of Jeep excellence.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Audio memory
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Max seating capacity: 6
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Payload: 635kg (1,400lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Rear seats: bucket
Compression ratio: 11.30 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.8')
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Speaker type: performance
Front headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front legroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Rear tires: 265/60TR18.0
Front tires: 265/60TR18.0
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Horsepower: 293hp @ 6,400RPM
3rd row hiproom: 1,090mm (42.9)
Rear legroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,430mm (56.3)
Fuel tank capacity: 87.1L
Ground clearance (min): 216mm (8.5)
Exterior body width: 1,969mm (77.5)
3rd row headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Towing capacity: 2,812kg (6,200lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,458mm (57.4)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Ground clearance (max): 274mm (10.8)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Parking sensors: ParkSense with Stop rear
Lane departure: Active Lane Management active
Engine litres: 3.6L
Torque: 257 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Rear collision: Cross Path Detection mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,504mm (59.2)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,318mm (51.9)
Passenger volume: 4,301L (151.9 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 257 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior length: 5,204mm (204.9)
Exterior height: 1,816mm (71.5)
Wheelbase: 3,091mm (121.7)
3rd row legroom: 770mm (30.3)
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Primary LCD size: 10.1
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Smart device integration: Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Curb weight: 2,128kg (4,692lbs)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 487 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,396 L (85 cu.ft.)
Emergency communication system: Jeep Connect
Tracker system: Jeep Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$58,885

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L