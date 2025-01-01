$78,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon X | Loaded
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon X | Loaded
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$78,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,532KM
VIN 1C4RJXFG4RW200603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 11,532 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X | $15k in Equipment | Adaptive Cruise Control | Leather Interior | Low Mileage
Black Clear-Coat Exterior | Leather Interior | 17-Inch Machined Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control | 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Display | Uconnect 5 with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Connectivity | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross-Path Detection | ParkView Rear Backup Camera | Push Button Start | Removable Roof & Doors | Fold-Down Windshield | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine | 285 Horsepower | Rock-Trac 4x4 System | Tru-Lok Electronic Locking Differentials | Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect | and more.
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the ultimate off-road iconengineered to conquer the toughest terrain while delivering modern tech and comfort for everyday driving.
Key Features:
Rugged Styling: The black-on-black configuration gives the Rubicon a stealthy, aggressive look, enhanced by its signature seven-slot grille, high-clearance fenders, and bold stance.
Trail-Ready Interior: Inside, the black cabin offers durable materials, intuitive controls, and available leather-trimmed seats designed to withstand the elements and elevate comfort.
Legendary Capability: With the Rock-Trac 4x4 system, locking differentials, and electronic sway bar disconnect, the Rubicon is built to tackle rocks, mud, and steep climbs with ease.
Open-Air Freedom: Removable doors, fold-down windshield, and multiple roof optionsincluding the Sky One-Touch Power Toplet you customize your adventure.
Advanced Safety: Equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and a rearview camera for confidence on and off the road.
Smart Connectivity: The largest-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 keeps you connected with wireless smartphone integration, navigation, and voice command.
The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon is a rare blend of rugged utility and high-end capabilityperfect for those who want to go anywhere in style and total control.
This Vehicle has travelled 11,532 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Black Clear-Coat Exterior | Leather Interior | 17-Inch Machined Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Heated Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control | 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Display | Uconnect 5 with Navigation | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Connectivity | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitoring | Rear Cross-Path Detection | ParkView Rear Backup Camera | Push Button Start | Removable Roof & Doors | Fold-Down Windshield | 8-Speed Automatic Transmission | 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine | 285 Horsepower | Rock-Trac 4x4 System | Tru-Lok Electronic Locking Differentials | Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect | and more.
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the ultimate off-road iconengineered to conquer the toughest terrain while delivering modern tech and comfort for everyday driving.
Key Features:
Rugged Styling: The black-on-black configuration gives the Rubicon a stealthy, aggressive look, enhanced by its signature seven-slot grille, high-clearance fenders, and bold stance.
Trail-Ready Interior: Inside, the black cabin offers durable materials, intuitive controls, and available leather-trimmed seats designed to withstand the elements and elevate comfort.
Legendary Capability: With the Rock-Trac 4x4 system, locking differentials, and electronic sway bar disconnect, the Rubicon is built to tackle rocks, mud, and steep climbs with ease.
Open-Air Freedom: Removable doors, fold-down windshield, and multiple roof optionsincluding the Sky One-Touch Power Toplet you customize your adventure.
Advanced Safety: Equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and a rearview camera for confidence on and off the road.
Smart Connectivity: The largest-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5 keeps you connected with wireless smartphone integration, navigation, and voice command.
The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon is a rare blend of rugged utility and high-end capabilityperfect for those who want to go anywhere in style and total control.
This Vehicle has travelled 11,532 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rev Motors
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss LT 40,619 KM $64,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV | Carplay | No Accidents 121,490 KM $17,495 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X | Loaded 11,532 KM $78,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rev Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-791-XXXX(click to show)
$78,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2024 Jeep Wrangler