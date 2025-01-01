$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia Sorento
AWD | 7-PASS | 12-IN SCREEN | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS
2024 Kia Sorento
AWD | 7-PASS | 12-IN SCREEN | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,722 KM
Vehicle Description
7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Massive 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay. Android Auto, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, speed limit sign recognition, digital cluster, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, full power group, automatic headlights, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500