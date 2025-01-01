$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus IS 300
IS 300 AWD
2024 Lexus IS 300
IS 300 AWD
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,000KM
VIN JTHB81F22R5053443
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Speakers: 10
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Front headroom: 970mm (38.2)
GVWR: 2,180kg (4,806lbs)
Front tires: 235/45VR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45VR18.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
Wheelbase: 2,800mm (110.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 11.80 to 1
Payload: 435kg (959lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 10.8L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,357mm (53.4)
Exterior height: 1,440mm (56.7)
Passenger volume: 2,554L (90.2 cu.ft.)
Maintenance warranty: 6 months/8,000km
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Engine litres: 3.5L
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist active
Tracker system: Safety Connect (3 year subscription)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette NuLuxe
Exterior length: 4,710mm (185.4)
Horsepower: 260hp @ 6,600RPM
Front legroom: 1,138mm (44.8)
Rear legroom: 818mm (32.2)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,745kg (3,847lbs)
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Torque: 236 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine torque: 236 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (3 year trial)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) w/Left Turn Intersection Support mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior rear cargo volume: 306 L (11 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 306 L (11 cu.ft.)
CD-R compatible
2024 Lexus IS 300