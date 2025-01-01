$57,450+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus NX
350 F SPORT 3! MARK LEVINSON, HUDS, PANO. ROOF, NAVI,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$57,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,425 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Black Beauty!! Takumi...look it up....this 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3 embodies this and so, so much more!! Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red and Graphite Nuluxe seating surfaces, 17 speaker Mark Levinson sound system, power folding and rear heated seats, kick sensor power rear door, intelligent high beam system, panoramic view monitor, digital rear view mirror, 64 colour ambient interior lighting, panoramic roof, Qi wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist , intuitive parking assist, 20 F Sport alloys, F Sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, navigation, heads up display, driver's seat memory, adaptive variable suspension, rain sensing wipers, power folding mirrors, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, driver’s awareness, active front headrests, back up camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, only 19,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
