Black Beauty!! Takumi...look it up....this 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3 embodies this and so, so much more!! Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red and Graphite Nuluxe seating surfaces, 17 speaker Mark Levinson sound system, power folding and rear heated seats, kick sensor power rear door, intelligent high beam system, panoramic view monitor, digital rear view mirror, 64 colour ambient interior lighting, panoramic roof, Qi wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist , intuitive parking assist, 20 F Sport alloys, F Sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, navigation, heads up display, drivers seat memory, adaptive variable suspension, rain sensing wipers, power folding mirrors, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, driver's awareness, active front headrests, back up camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, only 19,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2024 Lexus NX

19,425 KM

$57,450

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lexus NX

350 F SPORT 3! MARK LEVINSON, HUDS, PANO. ROOF, NAVI,

12972586

2024 Lexus NX

350 F SPORT 3! MARK LEVINSON, HUDS, PANO. ROOF, NAVI,

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$57,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,425KM
VIN 2T2KGCEZ4RC051626

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,425 KM

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Black Beauty!! Takumi...look it up....this 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3 embodies this and so, so much more!! Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red and Graphite Nuluxe seating surfaces, 17 speaker Mark Levinson sound system, power folding and rear heated seats, kick sensor power rear door, intelligent high beam system, panoramic view monitor, digital rear view mirror, 64 colour ambient interior lighting, panoramic roof, Qi wireless charging, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist , intuitive parking assist, 20 F Sport alloys, F Sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, navigation, heads up display, driver's seat memory, adaptive variable suspension, rain sensing wipers, power folding mirrors, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, driver’s awareness, active front headrests, back up camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, only 19,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 3. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Rain sensor wipers

Leather Wrap Wheel

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$57,450

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Lexus NX