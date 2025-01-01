$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus RX
350h - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
11,187KM
VIN 2T2BBMCA5RC030172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This head-turning SUV features upscale styling and relaxing road manners for the most luxurious experience. This 2024 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For those who refuse to settle, this Lexus RX is the embodiment of luxury, thrill and refinement. Keenly tuned performance takes exhilaration to even greater heights, with a meticulously designed interior that connects driver to the vehicle like never before. This SUV is an experience crafted to the highest standard of all: yours.This low mileage SUV has just 11,187 kms. It's cloudburst grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RX's trim level is 350h. This Lexus RX 350h blends practicality, refinement and efficiency in an attractive package, with a hybrid-assisted powertrain and standard features such as power-adjustable ventilated and heated front seats with lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, NuLuxe synthetic leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Connectivity is handled via an immersive 9.8-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and audio channeled through a delightful 12-speaker sound system. Safety on the road is also handled by a suite of systems including blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation with rear parking sensors, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with front fog lights, and even more.
2024 Lexus RX