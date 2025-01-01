$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Lexus UX
250H
2024 Lexus UX
250H
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,000KM
VIN JTHR9JBH2R2075613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0665A
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, LED Headlights, Proximity Key, Synthetic Leather Seats, Touchscreen
Perfectly crafted for city-smart driving, this Lexus UX crossover incorporates state of the art technology with a bold and daring appearance, putting it in a class of its own. This 2024 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Every part of this Lexus UX is designed to elevate your driving experience. Beautifully flared fenders, striking aluminum wheels and an aerodynamic design emphasize the UX's strong crossover qualities. The UX boasts a highly rigid frame and a low center of gravity, which offers quick handling response with fantastic stability. The driver-centered design gives a commanding view of the road with controls harmoniously at your fingertips.This SUV has 29,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our UX's trim level is 250h. Enhancing your driving experience, this Premium Package gives you access to a 7 inch touchscreen display that is bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane departure alerts with lane keeping and steering assists. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring and a proximity key with push-to-start. This hybrid crossover even includes comfortable NuLuxe synthetic leather power front seats, Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and rear folding 60/40 split seats that makes loading large cargo easier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Lexus UX