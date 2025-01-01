$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
2024 Mazda CX-5
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,089KM
VIN JM3KFBAY0R0357416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2305
- Mileage 35,089 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, HUD, Sunroof, Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning
The 2024 Mazda CX-5's athletic handling, precise steering, and upscale cabin are just some of the reasons why it ranks near the top of the compact SUV class. This 2024 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2024 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 35,089 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is Suna. This Signature CX-5 takes luxury to new levels with Nappa leather upholstery, and collision assist, along with a sunroof above heated and cooled leather seats that offer incredible comfort, while the heads up display shows you ultra modern technology. Listen to your favorite tunes through your navigation equipped infotainment system complete with Bose Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and many more connectivity features. A power liftgate offers convenience and lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go helps you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Mazda CX-5