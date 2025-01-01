2024 Mazda CX-5

Menu
LIKE NEW!! All-wheel drive GS w/ Comfort Package incl. sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth!!

1,751 KM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
VIN JM3KFBCL3R0485327

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,751 KM

LIKE NEW!! All-wheel drive GS w/ Comfort Package incl. sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth!!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
