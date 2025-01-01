$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | LIKE NEW! | LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,751 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW!! All-wheel drive GS w/ Comfort Package incl. sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 19-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat & power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and Bluetooth!!
613-746-8500