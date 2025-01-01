$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,486KM
VIN JM3KKCHD7R1136149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Various
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation, Climate Control, Rear Camera
Precise engineering and expert craftmanship come together to create this 2024 Mazda CX-90. This 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Crafted as the ultimate expression of Mazda's ethos, this all-new Mazda CX-90 is designed to amplify and elevate the luxury SUV experience. This flagship three-row SUV has been carefully engineered to appeal to your senses, with carefully curated build materials that convey a message of ultimate refinement. With a harmonious blend of unrivaled form and unmatched function, this SUV stands in a class of its own.This SUV has 68,486 kms. It's various in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-90 MHEV's trim level is GS-L. This CX-90 GS-L steps things up with switchable drive modes, upgraded alloy wheels, and heated second-row seats. This SUV also comes with a great selection of standard features such as a power liftgate for rear cargo access, auto-levelling LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, adaptive cruise control, and smart device remote engine start. Interior features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics 8-speaker setup, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MAZDA CONNECT. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and smart city brake support with rear cross traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Precise engineering and expert craftmanship come together to create this 2024 Mazda CX-90. This 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Crafted as the ultimate expression of Mazda's ethos, this all-new Mazda CX-90 is designed to amplify and elevate the luxury SUV experience. This flagship three-row SUV has been carefully engineered to appeal to your senses, with carefully curated build materials that convey a message of ultimate refinement. With a harmonious blend of unrivaled form and unmatched function, this SUV stands in a class of its own.This SUV has 68,486 kms. It's various in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-90 MHEV's trim level is GS-L. This CX-90 GS-L steps things up with switchable drive modes, upgraded alloy wheels, and heated second-row seats. This SUV also comes with a great selection of standard features such as a power liftgate for rear cargo access, auto-levelling LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, adaptive cruise control, and smart device remote engine start. Interior features include heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics 8-speaker setup, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MAZDA CONNECT. Safety on the road is assured, thanks to Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and smart city brake support with rear cross traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 3.3L Essential AWD 7 Pass 86,485 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Blazer Premier - Sunroof - Premium Audio 22,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition - Low Mileage 72,425 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV