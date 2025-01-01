Menu
Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
223KM
VIN JM1BPBCM7R1719803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2385
  • Mileage 223 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Complete with all the modern technology and comfort expected of a new sedan, this 2024 Mazda3 is ready to help you unfold the next chapter of your life. This 2024 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Like all Mazdas, this 2024 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: You. Born from the obsession with creating beautiful vehicles and expressed through a design language called Kodo: which means Soul of Motion Mazda aimed to capture movement, even while standing still. Stepping inside its elegant and airy cabin, you'll feel right at home with ultra comfortable seats, a perfectly positioned steering wheel, and top-notch technology for the modern era.This low mileage sedan has just 223 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS i-ACTIV. This GS i-ACTIV trim steps things up with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and automatic high beams, along with other standard features like a heated steering wheel with heated seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Mazda MAZDA3