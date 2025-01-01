$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,731KM
VIN JA4J4VA81RZ610616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,731 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2022 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT 4X4 | 3.5L HYBRID | FX4 PKG | PANO ROOF 139,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class PREMIUM AWD | LOW KMS!! | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF 120,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Acura TLX TECH AWD | 272 HP TURBO | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF 58,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander