2024 Nissan Rogue
SV MOONROOF
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,261KM
VIN JN8BT3BB0RW170986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13129
- Mileage 29,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Generous cargo space and amazing flexibility mean this 2024 Rogue has space for all of life's adventures. This 2024 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2024 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.This SUV has 29,261 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV Moonroof. Rogue SV steps things up with a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Myers Automotive Group
2024 Nissan Rogue