$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV - Low Mileage
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,786KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV1RY247828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3682
- Mileage 14,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2024 Sentra. This 2024 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2024 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 14,786 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Pump up your drive with a class defying interior, upscale look, and premium feel in this 2024 Sentra. This 2024 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2024 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic.This low mileage sedan has just 14,786 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, height adjustable front seats and height adjustable front head restraints
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder -inc: idle stop/start
5.03 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Heated Seats 55,239 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD 5P - Premium Audio 33,898 KM $64,075 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - $54.26 /Wk 121,271 KM $13,075 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2024 Nissan Sentra