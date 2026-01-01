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2024 Nissan Sentra
HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ARRIVING SOON!!
2024 Nissan Sentra
HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ARRIVING SOON!!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
11,910KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV2RY214693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260655
- Mileage 11,910 KM
Vehicle Description
This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2024 Nissan Sentra