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This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

2024 Nissan Sentra

15,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Nissan Sentra

SV | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS | ARRIVING SOON!

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13988142

2024 Nissan Sentra

SV | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS | ARRIVING SOON!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,100KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV8RY215202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Nissan Sentra