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This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

2024 Nissan Sentra

33,498 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Nissan Sentra

HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | ARRIVING SOON!!

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13988148

2024 Nissan Sentra

HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | ARRIVING SOON!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
33,498KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV2RY281679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,498 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit is arriving soon, call to be the first to book an appointment!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Nissan Sentra