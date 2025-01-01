$529,000+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 RS | Weissach | Front Lift
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 RS | Weissach | Front Lift
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$529,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,605KM
VIN WP0AF2A9XRS273508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,605 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS | Weissach Package | Front Axle Lift System | Bose Sound
Beautifully Spec'd | NO Luxury Tax | 518HP 4.0L Naturally Aspirated Flat Six | Carbon Ceramic Brakes
Black Exterior | Leather/Race-Tex Interior in Black with Guards Red Stitching i.c.w. Weissach Package | Weissach Package | Front Axle Lift System | LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black With Porsche Dynamic Light Systems | Accent Package Logo | 7-Speed Porsche Duuble Clutch (PDK) | Extended Fuel Tank | Wheels Painted in Sain Pyro Red | Steering Column Casing in Leather | Door Pull Looks in Black | Centre Console Lid with Porsche Crest | Door-Sill Guards in Matte Carbon Fiber - Illuminated | ParkAssist - Rear | Seat Belt Guards in Red | Under Door Puddle Light Projectors | Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Guards Red | Rear Axle Steering with Sport Setup | Reversing Camera | Smartphone Integration and More.
Key Features:
Purpose-Built Presence: Low-slung silhouette, aggressive stance, and aerodynamic sculpting make a bold statementevery curve engineered for speed and precision.
Focused Interior: Black and red cabin with race-inspired materials, Alcantara surfaces, and carbon fiber trim create a cockpit thats immersive, tactile, and unapologetically driver-first.
Naturally Aspirated Power: The 4.0L flat-six engine delivers 502 horsepower and a spine-tingling 9,000 RPM redlinepure mechanical symphony with every throttle input.
Precision Engineering: Rear-wheel drive, rear-axle steering, and track-tuned suspension offer razor-sharp handling and confidence at any speed.
Smart Simplicity: Intuitive tech like Apple CarPlay®, navigation, and digital displays keep the essentials at your fingertipsno clutter, just clarity.
This Vehicle Has Travelled 1605 Kms
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
Ça nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Français aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2024 Porsche 911