2024 RAM 3500
Big Horn - Aluminum Wheels - Tow Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
44,996KM
VIN 3C63R3DL7RG133072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13152
- Mileage 44,996 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Heavy Duty Suspension, Tow Package, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera!
This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 HD is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2024 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Endlessly capable, this 2024 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its proven Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra-quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your workday more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 44,996 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 3500's trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 Big Horn comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a leather steering wheel, extremely capable class V towing equipment including a hitch, brake controller, wiring harness and trailer sway control, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. Additional features include heated and power adjustable side mirrors, UCconnect 3, hands-free phone communication, push button start, cruise control, air conditioning, vinyl floor lining, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heavy Duty Suspension, Tow Package, Power Mirrors, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL7RG133072.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
