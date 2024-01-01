$48,450+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback
Premier XT NAPPA LEATHER, HTD. SEATS & COOLED SEAT
2024 Subaru Outback
Premier XT NAPPA LEATHER, HTD. SEATS & COOLED SEAT
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$48,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 114939
- Mileage 14,549 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It doesn't get any finer in a Subaru Outback than this 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT...loaded with features and a plethora of safety equipment, incredible all wheel drive Subaru handling, 260 horses under the hood and ready for summer jaunts to to the cottage or the upcoming trip to visit the in laws on the East Coast!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with gorgeous contrasting Brown Nappa leather seating surfaces, front view camera, heated and ventilated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic power folding mirrors, driver focus distraction mitigation system, 18 alloy wheels, 2 stage driver's seat memory, heated rear seats, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 12 speaker 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, power glass roof, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control, proximity key with push start, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection system with blind-spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, start/stop technology, LED steering responsive headlamps, high beam assist, backup camera and rear washer, heated steering wheel all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Seating
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales
Import Car Centre Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030