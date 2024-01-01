Menu
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It doesnt get any finer in a Subaru Outback than this 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT...loaded with features and a plethora of safety equipment, incredible all wheel drive Subaru handling, 260 horses under the hood and ready for summer jaunts to to the cottage or the upcoming trip to visit the in laws on the East Coast!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with gorgeous contrasting Brown Nappa leather seating surfaces, front view camera, heated and ventilated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic power folding mirrors, driver focus distraction mitigation system, 18 alloy wheels, 2 stage drivers seat memory, heated rear seats, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 12 speaker 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, power glass roof, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control, proximity key with push start, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection system with blind-spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, start/stop technology, LED steering responsive headlamps, high beam assist, backup camera and rear washer, heated steering wheel all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2024 Subaru Outback

14,549 KM

$48,450

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback

Premier XT NAPPA LEATHER, HTD. SEATS & COOLED SEAT

2024 Subaru Outback

Premier XT NAPPA LEATHER, HTD. SEATS & COOLED SEAT

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$48,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,549KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD8R3114939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 114939
  • Mileage 14,549 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It doesn't get any finer in a Subaru Outback than this 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT...loaded with features and a plethora of safety equipment, incredible all wheel drive Subaru handling, 260 horses under the hood and ready for summer jaunts to to the cottage or the upcoming trip to visit the in laws on the East Coast!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with gorgeous contrasting Brown Nappa leather seating surfaces, front view camera, heated and ventilated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic power folding mirrors, driver focus distraction mitigation system, 18 alloy wheels, 2 stage driver's seat memory, heated rear seats, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 12 speaker 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, power glass roof, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control, proximity key with push start, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection system with blind-spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, start/stop technology, LED steering responsive headlamps, high beam assist, backup camera and rear washer, heated steering wheel all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Outback Premier XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$48,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2024 Subaru Outback