2024 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Used
73,469KM
VIN 4S4BTHTDXR3112003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1158A
- Mileage 73,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist
Versatility, comfort, style, and capability combine to make the 2024 Subaru Outback the perfect choice for the weekend warrior in all of us. This 2024 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2024 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 73,469 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Wilderness. Engineered to take the harshest conditions, this Outback Wilderness features exclusive off-road suspension, a skid plates for undercarriage protection, off-road wheels, all-weather soft-touch upholstery and switchable drive modes, along with an express open/close sunroof with a power shade, an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with GPS navigation, wireless charging for mobile devices, a power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, push button start, blind spot detection, and Subaru STARLINK Connected Services. Other standard features include heated front seats with 10-way driver's seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and a 12-speaker harman/kardon audio system. Safety features include Subaru's EyeSight package with pre-collision braking, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, adaptive cruise control, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, front and rear cupholders, three 12-volt DC power outlets, a rear camera, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
