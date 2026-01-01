Menu
OTTAWA'S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Simply put, this is the most fun you will have in a wagon spending this little amount of money!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting perforated leather seating surfaces, 260 horses with 277 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible symmetrical all wheel drive handling, drive focus mitigation, 18 alloy wheels, 12 way power drivers seat, 2 stage drivers seat memory system, heated rear seats, navigation, Apple car play, Android auto, SiriusXM radio, 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, power moonroof, hands free power tailgate, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control system, proximity key with push start button, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, blind spot monitoring with and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight drivers assist technology with emergency steering, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, LED steering responsive headlamps with high beam assist, heated front seats, backup camera, only 31,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Subaru Outback Limited XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years.

2024 Subaru Outback

31,456 KM

Details Description Features

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback

Limited XT LIMITED XT!! 260 HP, LEATHER, ROOF, HK

13484485

2024 Subaru Outback

Limited XT LIMITED XT!! 260 HP, LEATHER, ROOF, HK

Location

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,456KM
VIN 4S4BTHND6R3255463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,456 KM

Vehicle Description

OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Simply put, this is the most fun you will have in a wagon spending this little amount of money!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting perforated leather seating surfaces, 260 horses with 277 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible symmetrical all wheel drive handling, drive focus mitigation, 18 alloy wheels, 12 way power driver's seat, 2 stage driver's seat memory system, heated rear seats, navigation, Apple car play, Android auto, SiriusXM radio, 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, power moonroof, hands free power tailgate, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control system, proximity key with push start button, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, blind spot monitoring with and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight driver's assist technology with emergency steering, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, LED steering responsive headlamps with high beam assist, heated front seats, backup camera, only 31,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Subaru Outback Limited XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-722-3030

$42,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre

613-722-3030

2024 Subaru Outback