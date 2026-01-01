$42,950+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback
Limited XT LIMITED XT!! 260 HP, LEATHER, ROOF, HK
2024 Subaru Outback
Limited XT LIMITED XT!! 260 HP, LEATHER, ROOF, HK
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$42,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,456 KM
Vehicle Description
OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER! NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Simply put, this is the most fun you will have in a wagon spending this little amount of money!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with contrasting perforated leather seating surfaces, 260 horses with 277 foot pounds of torque under the hood, incredible symmetrical all wheel drive handling, drive focus mitigation, 18 alloy wheels, 12 way power driver's seat, 2 stage driver's seat memory system, heated rear seats, navigation, Apple car play, Android auto, SiriusXM radio, 576 watt Harman Kardon sound system, power moonroof, hands free power tailgate, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control system, proximity key with push start button, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, blind spot monitoring with and rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, EyeSight driver's assist technology with emergency steering, wireless phone charger, X-Mode, LED steering responsive headlamps with high beam assist, heated front seats, backup camera, only 31,000kms all compliment this stunning 2024 Subaru Outback Limited XT. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Seating
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Car Centre
Import Car Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-722-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-722-3030