2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx EYESIGHT, MOONROOF, BK.CAM, HTD. SEATS, ALLOY
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250821
- Mileage 11,730 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** Winter is right around the corner and before you know it, we will be up to our elbows in snow!! Good horsepower, fantastic Subaru all wheel drive, well equipped and will not break the bank!! Finished in Off Shore Blue Metallic with complimenting sport grey premium cloth interior, 182 horses under the bonnet, dual function X Mode with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes, 18 alloys, power roof, yellow fog light bezels, 10 way power driver's seat with lumbar, aluminum alloy pedal covers, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push start button, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, heated seats, paddle shifters, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive headlamps with auto high beam assist, dual zone climate control, backup camera, only 11,730kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
