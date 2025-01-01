Menu
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Like new and in stock!! Subarus are known for proving great reliability, steadfast safety and incredible symmetrical all wheel drive!! Finished in Sapphire Blue Pearl with contrasting grey fabric seating, EyeSight Drivers Assist Technology, X-Mode, 17 alloys, heated side mirrors, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, backup camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, only 4,657kms all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

4,657 KM

$33,450

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience LIKE NEW!! EYESIGHT, HTD. SEATS, BK.C

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience LIKE NEW!! EYESIGHT, HTD. SEATS, BK.C

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$33,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,657KM
VIN JF2GUABC9R8315704

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 315704
  • Mileage 4,657 KM

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Like new and in stock!! Subarus are known for proving great reliability, steadfast safety and incredible symmetrical all wheel drive!! Finished in Sapphire Blue Pearl with contrasting grey fabric seating, EyeSight Driver's Assist Technology, X-Mode, 17 alloys, heated side mirrors, windshield wiper deicer, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, backup camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, only 4,657kms all compliment this like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$33,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek