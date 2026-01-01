Menu
Winter is here and Mother Nature is reminding us just what an Ottawa winter can be!! Good horsepower, fantastic Subaru all wheel drive, well equipped and will not break the bank!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with complimenting sport grey premium cloth interior, 182 horses under the bonnet, dual function X Mode with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes, 18 alloys, power roof, yellow fog light bezels, 10 way power drivers seat with lumbar, aluminum alloy pedal covers, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push start button, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, heated seats, paddle shifters, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive headlamps with auto high beam assist, dual zone climate control, backup camera, only 21,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

21,058 KM

$33,950

+ taxes & licensing
13499109

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
21,058KM
VIN JF2GUHFC1RH207628

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 207628
  • Mileage 21,058 KM

OTTAWA'S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER !! *** NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Winter is here and Mother Nature is reminding us just what an Ottawa winter can be!! Good horsepower, fantastic Subaru all wheel drive, well equipped and will not break the bank!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with complimenting sport grey premium cloth interior, 182 horses under the bonnet, dual function X Mode with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes, 18 alloys, power roof, yellow fog light bezels, 10 way power driver's seat with lumbar, aluminum alloy pedal covers, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push start button, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, heated seats, paddle shifters, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive headlamps with auto high beam assist, dual zone climate control, backup camera, only 21,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

