$33,950+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Onyx ONYX, EYSIGHT, 182 HP, ROOF, HTD.SEATS, BK.CA
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$33,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 207628
- Mileage 21,058 KM
Vehicle Description
OTTAWA'S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER !! *** NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Winter is here and Mother Nature is reminding us just what an Ottawa winter can be!! Good horsepower, fantastic Subaru all wheel drive, well equipped and will not break the bank!! Finished in Crystal White Pearl with complimenting sport grey premium cloth interior, 182 horses under the bonnet, dual function X Mode with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes, 18 alloys, power roof, yellow fog light bezels, 10 way power driver's seat with lumbar, aluminum alloy pedal covers, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push start button, leather wrapped heated steering wheel, heated seats, paddle shifters, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection with blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, steering responsive headlamps with auto high beam assist, dual zone climate control, backup camera, only 21,000kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Onyx. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
