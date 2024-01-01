$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota 4Runner
TRD OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241201
- Mileage 12,469 KM
Vehicle Description
ALMOST NEW! Loaded TRD Off-Road w/ leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, navigation, 360 camera, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, crawl control, 17-inch alloys, running boards, power seats, lever-style transfer case controls, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
