$25,480+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
2024 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$25,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN JTNK4MBE5R3215264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour AM00
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Camera, Climate Control
TEXT US DIRECTLY FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 613-704-7598.
All the athleticism and style of the Corolla in a more functional hatchback design make this Corolla Hatchback the epitome of cool.
With exhilarating performance and class-leading fuel efficiency, this Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a study in dynamic balance. Don't let that fool you though: this edgy and rule breaking hatchback is ready to revolutionize the hatchback segment. If you find yourself looking for the next big thing, this Corolla Hatchback is ready to help you find it.
This white sedan has an automatic transmission.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is SE. This energetic Corolla Hatchback comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio capability. Additional features include automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting with high beam assist and much more! This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Total cash rebate of $1000 is reflected in the price. Includes $1000 Non-Stackable Trading Dollars. Incentives expire 2024-09-03. See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Toyota Corolla