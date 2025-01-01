$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
AUTO | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,947 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic w/ heated seats, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
