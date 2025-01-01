$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE - Low Mileage
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,735KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE9RP085398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Engineered to last, this 2024 Toyota Corolla is a great option for shoppers in the compact sedan segment. This 2024 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2024 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway.This low mileage sedan has just 16,735 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. This Corolla LE ups the ante with heated front seats and automatic air conditioning for even more comfort, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED headlights with automatic high beams, power heated side mirrors, and SiriusXM streaming radio with a 6-speaker audio setup. Safety features include a blind spot monitoring, pre-collision system with intersection support and rear collision warning, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, evasive steering assist, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Toyota Corolla