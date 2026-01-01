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LE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, proactive driving assist, road sign assist, lane departure waning, backup camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Toyota Corolla

71,626 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE PREMIUM | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14006925

2024 Toyota Corolla

LE PREMIUM | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14006925
  2. 14006925
  3. 14006925
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,626KM
VIN 5YFB4MDE1RP126199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,626 KM

Vehicle Description

LE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 16-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, proactive driving assist, road sign assist, lane departure waning, backup camera, wireless charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota Corolla