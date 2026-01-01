$28,494+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla
HTD SEATS |ONLY 2,000KMS! | CARPLAY |ADAPT. CRUISE
2024 Toyota Corolla
HTD SEATS |ONLY 2,000KMS! | CARPLAY |ADAPT. CRUISE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$28,494
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,359 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 2,000KMS!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500