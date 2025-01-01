Menu
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

7,864 KM

Details Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

12411528

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

HYBRID SE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  11. 12411528
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,864KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUFBABG5RV029563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9799
  • Mileage 7,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross