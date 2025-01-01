$36,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
LE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,460KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUCAABG4RV082440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,460 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
