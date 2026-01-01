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2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Navigation
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
XLE AWD - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,794KM
VIN 7MUDAABGXRV089218
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0791A
- Mileage 15,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Climate Control, Synthetic Leather Seats, Moonroof!
Toyota builds on the proven Corolla sedan platform to deliver this Corolla Cross, with even more cargo space and versatility. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This low mileage SUV has just 15,794 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is XLE AWD. Elevate your active lifestyle with this Corolla Cross XLE, which features inbuilt navigation, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and intuitive parking assist with automatic braking. Additional features include a power slide/tilt moonroof, mobile device wireless charging, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Climate Control, Synthetic Leather Seats, Moonroof, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Toyota builds on the proven Corolla sedan platform to deliver this Corolla Cross, with even more cargo space and versatility. This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross empowers you to do it all. With agile handling characteristics and comfortable, relaxing interior, this crossover is perfect for urban missions and road trips alike. It comes loaded with forward-thinking technologies to keep you connected on the go, boasting exceptional versatility and a spacious interior, this 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is the perfect subcompact SUV for the modern era.
This low mileage SUV has just 15,794 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Cross's trim level is XLE AWD. Elevate your active lifestyle with this Corolla Cross XLE, which features inbuilt navigation, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and intuitive parking assist with automatic braking. Additional features include a power slide/tilt moonroof, mobile device wireless charging, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 60/40 folding rear bench seats for more cargo space, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch Toyota multimedia infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include pre-collision warning with intersection support, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Climate Control, Synthetic Leather Seats, Moonroof, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, driver lumbar support and passenger seat manual adjustable recline
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control w/Curve Speed Management
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Tires: P225/55R18
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Windows
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: sequential shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and stop and start engine system (S&S)
4.01 Axle Ratio
540.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 1,945 kg (4,288 lb)
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross