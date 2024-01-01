Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment!</b><br> <br> This all-new Grand Highlander is filled with thoughtful features that make every drive easier. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable.This SUV has 11,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Grand Highlanders trim level is XLE. Standard features for this Grand Highlander XLE include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

XLE - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

XLE - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,000KM
VIN 5TDAAAB52RS039392

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1809
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment!

This all-new Grand Highlander is filled with thoughtful features that make every drive easier. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable.This SUV has 11,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Highlander's trim level is XLE. Standard features for this Grand Highlander XLE include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Tow Equipment
Evasive steering assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 36,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XL 82,125 KM $38,698 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC 121,149 KM $28,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-8088

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander