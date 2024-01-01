$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
XLE - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,000KM
VIN 5TDAAAB52RS039392
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1809
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment!
This all-new Grand Highlander is filled with thoughtful features that make every drive easier. This 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Grand Highlander has been engineered with a plethora of carefully thought-out convenience features to enhance every drive, regardless of the distance. The all-new exterior design features a look thats inviting from every angle and sets the tone for whats inside. Its larger silhouette is defined by sharp lines and bold surfaces with distinctive details all aroundfor a presence thats unmistakable.This SUV has 11,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Highlander's trim level is XLE. Standard features for this Grand Highlander XLE include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, SofTex synthetic leather upholstery, third-row seating, adaptive cruise control, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment needs are met by a 12.3-inch Toyota Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Toyota Assistant and Connect Services. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and evasive steering assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Tow Equipment, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Tow Equipment
Evasive steering assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander