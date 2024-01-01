$66,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Limited
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Limited
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$66,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDAAAB55RS055778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,154 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 57,177 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highlander LE 14,074 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 118,136 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$66,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander