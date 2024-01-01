Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

6,154 KM

Details Features

$66,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Limited

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Contact Seller

$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,154KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDAAAB55RS055778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 57,177 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander LE 14,074 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 118,136 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Email Tony Graham Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander