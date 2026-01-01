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TOP PF THE LINE HBRID MAX PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 362HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, digital display rearview mirror, digital cluster, premium JBL audio system, rear sunshades, tow package, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!!

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

56,309 KM

Details Description

$65,897

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Hybrid Platinum AWD

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14136103.812481280?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=23099

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Hybrid Platinum AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$65,897

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
56,309KM
VIN 5TDADAB5XRS002517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Cloud
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260749
  • Mileage 56,309 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP PF THE LINE HBRID MAX PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 362HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, digital display rearview mirror, digital cluster, premium JBL audio system, rear sunshades, tow package, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$65,897

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander