$65,897+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Platinum AWD
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
Hybrid Platinum AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$65,897
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Cloud
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260749
- Mileage 56,309 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP PF THE LINE HBRID MAX PLATINUM 7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 362HP!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & 2nd row seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic jam assist, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, digital display rearview mirror, digital cluster, premium JBL audio system, rear sunshades, tow package, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, Bluetooth and more!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500