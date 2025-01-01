Menu
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

38,683 KM

Details Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

12411534

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

LIMITED

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,683KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDACAB53RS010977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E10144
  • Mileage 38,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid