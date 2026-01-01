Menu
2024 Toyota Highlander

36,866 KM

Details Features

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Highlander

XLE

13489064

2024 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDKDRBH9RS544740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U10345
  • Mileage 36,866 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$48,998

2024 Toyota Highlander