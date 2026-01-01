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2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
PREMIUM PACKAGE
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,992KM
VIN JTEABFAJ0R5006496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pear
- Interior Colour JAVA, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,992 KM
Vehicle Description
HUD, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Cooled Seats, 360 Camera, Hybrid, Tow Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Whether you're conquering rugged trails or cruising through city streets, this 2024 Land Cruiser brings dynamic energy to any adventure. This 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This all-new Land Cruiser brings back the thrill and excitement of exploring unfamiliar terrain with its remarkable capabilities and legendary reliability, while paying homage to its historic roots of over 65 years. This newly designed SUV rewards you with incredible off-road capability, ensuring that any trail is taken on with ease. On the inside, occupants are cocooned in luxury and comfort, with intuitive tech features to make every drive stress-free.
This SUV has 41,992 km. It's Wind Chill Pear in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Land Cruiser's trim level is Premium Package. This Land Cruiser Premium steps things up with a driver's head up display, JBL premium audio, a power sunroof, power liftgate, a 360 camera system and front and rear anti-roll bars. Also standard include a hybrid powertrain with class IV towing equipment and a trailer wiring harness, ventilated and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, Softex leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Toyota Assistant, Toyota Connect services, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Whether you're conquering rugged trails or cruising through city streets, this 2024 Land Cruiser brings dynamic energy to any adventure. This 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This all-new Land Cruiser brings back the thrill and excitement of exploring unfamiliar terrain with its remarkable capabilities and legendary reliability, while paying homage to its historic roots of over 65 years. This newly designed SUV rewards you with incredible off-road capability, ensuring that any trail is taken on with ease. On the inside, occupants are cocooned in luxury and comfort, with intuitive tech features to make every drive stress-free.
This SUV has 41,992 km. It's Wind Chill Pear in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Land Cruiser's trim level is Premium Package. This Land Cruiser Premium steps things up with a driver's head up display, JBL premium audio, a power sunroof, power liftgate, a 360 camera system and front and rear anti-roll bars. Also standard include a hybrid powertrain with class IV towing equipment and a trailer wiring harness, ventilated and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, Softex leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Toyota Assistant, Toyota Connect services, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser