$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota Prius
Prime XSE Premium - Premium Audio
2024 Toyota Prius
Prime XSE Premium - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,700KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDACACU6R3016098
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,700 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid!
Considered the template for all other hybrid vehicles, this Toyota Prius Prime once again raises the bar for fuel efficiency, technological advances, and comfort. This 2024 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Prime lets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This low mileage hatchback has just 6,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is XSE Premium. This range-topping Prius Prime XSE Premium features a fast-charging plug-in hybrid powertrain and rewards you with great standard features such as an 8-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-camera system, dual-panel glass sunroof, upgraded alloy wheels, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated climate control, a fully digital driver's dash display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Toyota Connected Services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, and pre-collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Considered the template for all other hybrid vehicles, this Toyota Prius Prime once again raises the bar for fuel efficiency, technological advances, and comfort. This 2024 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Prime lets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This low mileage hatchback has just 6,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is XSE Premium. This range-topping Prius Prime XSE Premium features a fast-charging plug-in hybrid powertrain and rewards you with great standard features such as an 8-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-camera system, dual-panel glass sunroof, upgraded alloy wheels, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, voice-activated climate control, a fully digital driver's dash display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Toyota Connected Services, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, evasive steering assist, and pre-collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Hybrid, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
HYBRID
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Evasive steering assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Honda CR-V EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth 218,338 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Certified 23,026 KM $37,499 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit - Leather Seats 68,134 KM $38,513 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2024 Toyota Prius