Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2024 Toyota Prius

30,466 KM

Details Description Features

$42,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Prius

Limited LIMITED, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, JBL SOUND, HT

Watch This Vehicle
12223290.648029592?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=26484

2024 Toyota Prius

Limited LIMITED, AWD, LEATHER, ROOF, JBL SOUND, HT

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Contact Seller

$42,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,466KM
VIN JTDADABU2R3013424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,466 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED ***Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2015 Toyota Yaris LE ONLY 65KKMS!! AUTO, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Toyota Yaris LE ONLY 65KKMS!! AUTO, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS 65,628 KM $15,650 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L LEATHER, ROOF, BLIS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BK. CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L LEATHER, ROOF, BLIS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BK. CAM 63,213 KM $39,450 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi S3 2.0T Komfort LEATHER, SPORT SEATS, PANO. ROOF, BK. for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Audi S3 2.0T Komfort LEATHER, SPORT SEATS, PANO. ROOF, BK. 16,212 KM $48,650 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Prius