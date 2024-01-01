Menu
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist!

Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether youre running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This low mileage SUV has just 1,710 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4s trim level is LE. Elevate your adventure with this all-wheel drive RAV4 LE that comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear-view camera. Additional features include LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

1,710KM
Used
VIN 2T3B1RFV4RC427396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1661
  • Mileage 1,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist!

Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This low mileage SUV has just 1,710 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Elevate your adventure with this all-wheel drive RAV4 LE that comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear-view camera. Additional features include LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights

