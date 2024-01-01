Menu
2024 Toyota RAV4

31,452 KM

Details Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2024 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV9RW186496

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64080A
  • Mileage 31,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
2024 Toyota RAV4