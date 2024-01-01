$46,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$46,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV9RW186496
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64080A
- Mileage 31,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
