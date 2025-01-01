$41,112+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Tony Graham AutoEdge
2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2
613-380-3343
$41,112
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7RC396658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tony Graham AutoEdge
2024 Toyota RAV4