2024 Toyota RAV4
Prime XSE - Low Mileage
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
15,400KM
VIN JTMGB3FV9RD223561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2508
- Mileage 15,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Meet the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime, a plug-in-hybrid that offers the most advanced powertrain yet. While the RAV4 Prime is loaded with modern creature comforts, and safety features, this sporty SUV helps give you the confidence you need to easily tackle wide-open stretches of highway, your favourite dirt road, and everything in between. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra intelligent Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 15,400 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is XSE. This RAV4 Prime XSE is practical and versatile midsize SUV delivering astounding performance thanks to a reliably-engineered hybrid powertrain with sport-tuned suspension, and offers amazing standard features such as SofTex synthetic leather seats, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate for rear cargo access, towing equipment with trailer sway control, an express open/close glass sunroof, heated front and rear seats with power adjustment, and a heated steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an 8-inch Toyota Multimedia screen, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, and mobile hotspot internet access. Safety features include blind spot monitoring, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and a back-up camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front fog lamps, proximity keyless entry with push button start, fast charging, and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wi-Fi Connect with up to 2GB within 3-month trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/55R19
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
57 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and hybrid synergy drive
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,508 kgs (5,530 lbs)
558.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 12 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 2.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 18.1 kWh Capacity
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Guest Driver Monitor (Remote Connect)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2024 Toyota RAV4